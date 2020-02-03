Delta Asset Management LLC TN Trims Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN reduced its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,402 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,015 shares during the quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in General Electric were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 441.7% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 243.8% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,031 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,986 shares in the last quarter. 60.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GE opened at $12.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.18. General Electric has a 52-week low of $7.65 and a 52-week high of $13.00.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $26.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.77 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a positive return on equity of 12.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GE. UBS Group upgraded shares of General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Sunday, December 8th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. General Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.96.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

