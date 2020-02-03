Denali Advisors LLC Has $56,000 Position in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Denali Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) by 82.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHN. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 274,901.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 142,949 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,222,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,152,000 after purchasing an additional 79,777 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,643,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,191,000 after purchasing an additional 35,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 444,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,629,000 after purchasing an additional 18,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Schnitzer Steel Industries news, CFO Richard Peach sold 24,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total value of $526,607.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,023,923.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SCHN opened at $16.08 on Monday. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.05 and a 1-year high of $27.47. The company has a market cap of $428.77 million, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.13.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 1.68%. The company had revenue of $405.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.72%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SCHN. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Schnitzer Steel Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.25.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

