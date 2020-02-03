Denali Advisors LLC Invests $36,000 in Pacific City Financial Corporation (NYSE:PCB)

Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacific City Financial Corporation (NYSE:PCB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pacific City Financial by 128.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Pacific City Financial by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Pacific City Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Pacific City Financial by 332.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Pacific City Financial by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, insider Justin Chon sold 1,968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $33,692.16.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PCB. Piper Sandler began coverage on Pacific City Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Pacific City Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

Shares of NYSE PCB opened at $15.21 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.57. Pacific City Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $13.82 and a 1 year high of $19.18.

Pacific City Financial (NYSE:PCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $20.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.20 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Pacific City Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th.

Pacific City Financial Company Profile

Pacific City Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small-to-medium sized businesses in Southern California. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

