Denali Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in RTI Surgical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RTIX)

Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTI Surgical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RTIX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RTIX. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in RTI Surgical by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,070 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,996 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTI Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RTI Surgical by 242.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 38,145 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 26,999 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of RTI Surgical by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 47,661 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 8,104 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of RTI Surgical by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,243 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 7,253 shares during the period. 59.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RTI Surgical alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on RTIX. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on RTI Surgical from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut RTI Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. TheStreet cut RTI Surgical from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut RTI Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. RTI Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.33.

Shares of RTI Surgical stock opened at $4.16 on Monday. RTI Surgical Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $1.77 and a 52-week high of $6.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.28 million, a P/E ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 1.40.

RTI Surgical (NASDAQ:RTIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). RTI Surgical had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $76.13 million for the quarter.

About RTI Surgical

RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc, a surgical implant company, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes biologic, metal, and synthetic implants worldwide. It processes donated human musculoskeletal and other tissues, as well as bovine and porcine animal tissues to produce allograft and xenograft implants by using its proprietary BIOCLEANSE, TUTOPLAST, and CANCELLE SP sterilization processes.

Read More: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTI Surgical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RTIX).

Receive News & Ratings for RTI Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTI Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.