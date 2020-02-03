Denali Advisors LLC Purchases 1,129 Shares of Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC)

Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) by 4,342.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,155 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hurco Companies were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HURC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Hurco Companies by 428.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,220 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hurco Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hurco Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Hurco Companies by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,865 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Hurco Companies by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ HURC opened at $31.30 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.09. Hurco Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.07 and a 12-month high of $44.06. The company has a market cap of $218.50 million, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.88.

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hurco Companies had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $59.99 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HURC. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hurco Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Hurco Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hurco Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

Hurco Companies Company Profile

Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. The company offers general purpose computerized machine tools, such as vertical machining centers and turning centers. It also provides computer numerical control (CNC) machine tools; machine tools with computer control systems; and industry standard CNC controls, including Fanuc, Siemens, Mitsubishi, or Heidenhain.

