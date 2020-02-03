Denali Advisors LLC Sells 26,200 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Denali Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 203,200 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 26,200 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 1.8% of Denali Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $12,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 317,036,667 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $18,112,307,000 after buying an additional 5,319,802 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth about $2,088,000. Campbell Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.3% in the third quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 8,597 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.2% in the third quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 74,731 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.5% in the third quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 34,969 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $59.44 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.22. The firm has a market cap of $245.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.51. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.02 and a 1 year high of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The business had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.23%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $80,154.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,833.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday. Finally, New Street Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, January 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.58.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

