Discoverie Group (LON:DSCV) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Discoverie Group (LON:DSCV) in a research note released on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. FinnCap reaffirmed a corporate rating and set a GBX 579 ($7.62) target price (up previously from GBX 535 ($7.04)) on shares of Discoverie Group in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Panmure Gordon started coverage on Discoverie Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 615 ($8.09) target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Discoverie Group from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 540 ($7.10) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 562.67 ($7.40).

Shares of LON DSCV opened at GBX 570 ($7.50) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $505.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89. Discoverie Group has a 12-month low of GBX 381 ($5.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 584.40 ($7.69). The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 562.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 486.58.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were paid a dividend of GBX 2.97 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Discoverie Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.47%.

About Discoverie Group

discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates through two divisions, Design & Manufacturing and Custom Supply. The company also offers technically demanding, customized electronic, photonic, and medical products to the industrial, medical, and healthcare markets.

