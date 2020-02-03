DOMINOS PIZZA U/ADR (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

DOMINOS PIZZA U/ADR (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

DPUKY opened at $8.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.01. DOMINOS PIZZA U/ADR has a 12-month low of $5.34 and a 12-month high of $8.66.

DOMINOS PIZZA U/ADR Company Profile

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Germany, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden. It also leases properties; and leases store equipment to franchisees. The company operates 1,261 stores in the six European markets.

