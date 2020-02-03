Dragon Option (DRAGON) Price Up 0.7% Over Last Week

Dragon Option (CURRENCY:DRAGON) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 3rd. One Dragon Option token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hoo, Bancor Network, ABCC and BigONE. Dragon Option has a total market cap of $11,764.00 and approximately $2,406.00 worth of Dragon Option was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dragon Option has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $284.39 or 0.03037456 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010675 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00196442 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00029980 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00128173 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Dragon Option

Dragon Option’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,021,640 tokens. Dragon Option’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dragon Option’s official message board is medium.com/@dragonoption. The official website for Dragon Option is dragonoption.io/about.

Dragon Option Token Trading

Dragon Option can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, ABCC, BigONE and Hoo. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Option directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragon Option should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dragon Option using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

