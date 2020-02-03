Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Has $9.04 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,295 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.9% of Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth about $37,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 48.9% in the second quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 521 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 531 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $170.23 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $102.35 and a one year high of $174.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $161.01 and a 200 day moving average of $145.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1,298.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 33.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.01, for a total value of $360,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 118,944 shares in the company, valued at $17,129,125.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSFT. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $155.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.73.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

