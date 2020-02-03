Dupont Capital Management Corp Acquires 1,756 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 133.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 601,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,796,000 after purchasing an additional 62,926 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 62.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 159,054 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,104,000 after acquiring an additional 61,276 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,529,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $979,183,000 after acquiring an additional 57,027 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 690.0% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 63,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,532,000 after acquiring an additional 55,200 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 38.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 183,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,994,000 after acquiring an additional 50,756 shares during the period. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on REGN. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $344.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Cowen set a $349.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $353.00 to $320.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $390.11.

Shares of REGN opened at $337.94 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $370.53 and a 200-day moving average of $325.63. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $271.37 and a one year high of $442.00. The company has a market cap of $37.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.27.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $1.54. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 24.85%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 20.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.91, for a total transaction of $2,727,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,687,893.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman P Roy Vagelos sold 22,149 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.83, for a total transaction of $8,058,470.67. In the last three months, insiders sold 117,543 shares of company stock valued at $43,085,050. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

