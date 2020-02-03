Dupont Capital Management Corp Acquires 30,426 Shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) by 1,578.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,426 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Getty Realty worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Getty Realty by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha raised its holdings in Getty Realty by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 23,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Getty Realty by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Getty Realty by 103.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. 63.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th.

Getty Realty stock opened at $31.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Getty Realty Corp. has a twelve month low of $28.93 and a twelve month high of $35.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.02.

