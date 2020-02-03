Dupont Capital Management Corp Acquires 3,258 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 62.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,505 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,258 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VEEV. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,770,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,421,833,000 after buying an additional 1,231,904 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,955,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in Veeva Systems by 1,524.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 133,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,797,000 after purchasing an additional 125,410 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,750,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Veeva Systems by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 292,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,633,000 after purchasing an additional 76,366 shares in the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VEEV shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Veeva Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.28.

In related news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.40, for a total transaction of $166,038.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,958.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.99, for a total transaction of $724,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 15,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,187,899.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,900 shares of company stock worth $5,050,990. Insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VEEV opened at $146.61 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $144.28 and its 200-day moving average is $151.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 5.40. Veeva Systems Inc has a 52 week low of $107.71 and a 52 week high of $176.90. The firm has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.17.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.19. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 29.86% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company had revenue of $280.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

