Dupont Capital Management Corp Boosts Position in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) by 77.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,944 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in CVR Energy were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GQ Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CVR Energy by 13.8% during the third quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 38.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 62.5% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVR Energy in the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 237.6% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

CVI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on CVR Energy from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on CVR Energy in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised CVR Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. CVR Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

NYSE CVI opened at $34.61 on Monday. CVR Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.00 and a fifty-two week high of $55.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.37 and a 200-day moving average of $43.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

CVR Energy Profile

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates in Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer segments. The Petroleum segment refines and markets transportation fuels, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

