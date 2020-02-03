Dupont Capital Management Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) by 40.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,274 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned about 0.09% of NexPoint Residential Trust worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 13.5% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 18.8% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 35.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

NXRT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Securities initiated coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.19.

Shares of NXRT stock opened at $48.80 on Monday. NexPoint Residential Trust Inc has a 1 year low of $34.28 and a 1 year high of $50.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

