Dupont Capital Management Corp Grows Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 211.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,090 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,669 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Hologic during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,013 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic in the third quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic in the third quarter worth about $89,000. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hologic news, Director Christiana Stamoulis sold 12,306 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $612,223.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,481 shares in the company, valued at $2,461,679.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $220,396.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,155,225.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 251,453 shares of company stock worth $11,871,295. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HOLX stock opened at $53.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.08 and its 200 day moving average is $50.30. The stock has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.76. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.61 and a 1-year high of $55.16.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61. The company had revenue of $850.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.40 million. Hologic had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 30.80%. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HOLX shares. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Hologic from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hologic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Leerink Swann reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hologic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.93.

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

