Dupont Capital Management Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,789 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,679 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.14% of Peoples Bancorp worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 110.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 44.2% during the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 3,941 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 7.2% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 14,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 31.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,821 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 3,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

PEBO opened at $32.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.81 and a 1-year high of $39.28. The company has a market capitalization of $673.35 million, a PE ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 46.42%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peoples Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

In other news, CFO John C. Rogers sold 1,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.76, for a total value of $35,380.80. Also, CEO Charles W. Sulerzyski sold 5,649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total transaction of $184,722.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,586,734.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,106 shares of company stock worth $396,882 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

