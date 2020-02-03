Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 230.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,564 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.9% during the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 990,602 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $294,209,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 10.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 394,117 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $117,053,000 after buying an additional 38,166 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 5.4% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 370,351 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $109,995,000 after buying an additional 18,914 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 32.7% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 205,732 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $61,103,000 after buying an additional 50,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 191,786 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $56,960,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $344.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, December 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.70.

COO opened at $346.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $333.49 and its 200 day moving average is $315.62. Cooper Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $270.54 and a fifty-two week high of $365.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.14, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.91.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The medical device company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $691.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.83 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cooper Companies Inc will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 0.49%.

In other Cooper Companies news, Director Michael Kalkstein sold 9,500 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.35, for a total value of $3,043,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 3,500 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.01, for a total transaction of $1,123,535.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

