Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $973,000 Stock Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) by 85.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,925 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 74,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $524,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 15,634 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 67,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 7,093 shares during the last quarter. 71.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 522,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total transaction of $10,994,694.30. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,632,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,371,548.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $21.64 on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc has a 12-month low of $16.84 and a 12-month high of $22.64. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.63 and its 200-day moving average is $20.07.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.39. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 23.42%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. This is a boost from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.88%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

