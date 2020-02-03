Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $996,000 Position in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA) by 302.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,553 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 101,864 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned about 0.18% of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LTRPA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A by 493.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A by 1,012.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 36,905 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 94,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 18,300 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LTRPA opened at $5.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.55 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A has a 52 week low of $5.81 and a 52 week high of $17.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.16 and a 200-day moving average of $8.68.

Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $428.00 million during the quarter. Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A had a return on equity of 0.24% and a net margin of 0.57%.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in online travel research and online commerce businesses. Its travel platform provides consumer-generated content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

