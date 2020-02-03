Dupont Capital Management Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 35.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ECL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ecolab from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Ecolab has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.17.

ECL opened at $196.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $56.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.80. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.59 and a 52 week high of $209.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $191.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 35.81%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

