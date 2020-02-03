Dupont Capital Management Corp Invests $939,000 in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 70,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $257,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 53,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 50,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 6,092 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 5,744.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,031,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,652 shares during the period.

In other news, President Thomas A. Mccourt sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.71, for a total transaction of $254,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark G. Currie sold 8,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $113,766.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 558,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,144,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,385 shares of company stock valued at $1,150,833 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

IRWD stock opened at $12.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -44.74 and a beta of 1.91. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $15.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.76.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $131.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.10 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 15.83% and a negative net margin of 9.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 99.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IRWD has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from IBS with diarrhea; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.

