Dupont Capital Management Corp Lowers Stake in Centrus Energy Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its position in shares of Centrus Energy Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 32,633 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned 1.48% of Centrus Energy worth $965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Centrus Energy by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 18,026 shares in the last quarter.

Get Centrus Energy alerts:

Centrus Energy stock opened at $6.32 on Monday. Centrus Energy Corp has a fifty-two week low of $2.56 and a fifty-two week high of $8.00.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $104.70 million during the quarter.

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Centrus Energy in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Centrus Energy Company Profile

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the commercial nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Contract Services. Its LEU is a component used in the production of nuclear fuel for reactors to produce electricity.

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Centrus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.