Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases 64,697 Shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) by 130.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,381 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,697 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned about 0.19% of OraSure Technologies worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OSUR. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 2,395.3% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in OraSure Technologies by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 25,478 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 5,891 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in OraSure Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $245,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in OraSure Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $353,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in OraSure Technologies by 124.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 47,417 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 26,297 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OSUR opened at $7.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.72 and a quick ratio of 6.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.87. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.35 and a 52-week high of $13.25.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.18. OraSure Technologies had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $35.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.62 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on OSUR. BidaskClub lowered shares of OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of OraSure Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

OraSure Technologies Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

