Dupont Capital Management Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) by 27.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,284 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 17,832 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned about 0.16% of Ruth’s Hospitality Group worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,534 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 83,494 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 205.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,984 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:RUTH opened at $20.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $604.77 million, a PE ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.63. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.60 and a fifty-two week high of $27.14.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $103.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.19 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 45.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens set a $24.00 target price on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Profile

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

