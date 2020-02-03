Dupont Capital Management Corp Reduces Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 31.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 35,900 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 208,395 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 6,326 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 81,590 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 24,790 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 81.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 516,897 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $4,946,000 after purchasing an additional 231,630 shares in the last quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 2,834,784 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $27,129,000 after purchasing an additional 513,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,314,425 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $12,577,000 after purchasing an additional 68,180 shares in the last quarter. 70.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Friday, January 24th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.77.

NYSE:FCX opened at $11.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of -92.49 and a beta of 2.51. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $14.68.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 0.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,000.00%.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director John Joseph Stephens bought 45,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.29 per share, for a total transaction of $508,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,625.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

