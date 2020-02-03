Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 2,829 Shares of ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,829 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OGS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in ONE Gas by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 480,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,162,000 after buying an additional 47,500 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,357,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 62,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,977,000 after buying an additional 12,189 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 171,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,466,000 after buying an additional 39,651 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

OGS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Thursday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a price target for the company. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.17.

Shares of OGS stock opened at $94.50 on Monday. ONE Gas Inc has a 12-month low of $79.22 and a 12-month high of $96.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.38 and a 200-day moving average of $91.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This is a positive change from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

