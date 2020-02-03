Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 3,223 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,223 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,191,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,551,000 after purchasing an additional 444,253 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,584,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 917,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,977,000 after purchasing an additional 88,035 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 662,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,835,000 after purchasing an additional 104,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 2,493.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 364,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,807,000 after purchasing an additional 350,010 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

In other news, VP Brian A. Larson sold 6,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.58, for a total transaction of $193,715.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,258.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian A. Larson sold 32,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total transaction of $925,940.06. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,533.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 84,926 shares of company stock valued at $2,475,333. 29.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BYD shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wolfe Research lowered Boyd Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.11.

Shares of NYSE:BYD opened at $29.85 on Monday. Boyd Gaming Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.76 and a fifty-two week high of $31.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.05%.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD).

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.