Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 810 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 810 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tetra Tech by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Tetra Tech in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC bought a new position in Tetra Tech in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Tetra Tech in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

TTEK has been the subject of several research reports. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Cfra lowered shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tetra Tech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TTEK opened at $85.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.39 and a 12 month high of $90.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.92.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $614.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.07 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.93%.

In related news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 16,000 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.43, for a total value of $1,398,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,393 shares in the company, valued at $6,679,039.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 425 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total value of $36,545.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,271,190.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,879 shares of company stock worth $4,624,314 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

