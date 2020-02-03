Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 8,771 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 36.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,295 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 8,771 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Meridian Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,341 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 234.6% in the 3rd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 13,550 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,110 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 648.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 47,840 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,474,000 after acquiring an additional 41,444 shares during the period. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 29,473 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 7,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WBA opened at $50.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.49. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 52-week low of $49.03 and a 52-week high of $74.94.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $34.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.45 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 234,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total value of $14,801,861.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $874,387.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on WBA shares. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the company. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.69.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

