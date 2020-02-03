DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA (ETR:DWS) Given Buy Rating at DZ Bank

DZ Bank restated their buy rating on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA (ETR:DWS) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €34.50 ($40.12) price target on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €31.70 ($36.86) price target on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €40.60 ($47.21) price target on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €35.89 ($41.73).

Shares of ETR:DWS opened at €36.14 ($42.02) on Friday. DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA has a one year low of €23.20 ($26.98) and a one year high of €36.51 ($42.45). The company has a 50 day moving average of €32.26 and a 200-day moving average of €29.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 13.25 and a quick ratio of 13.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63.

About DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA provides asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

