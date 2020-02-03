DZ Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE)

DZ Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FRE. Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Nord/LB set a €58.00 ($67.44) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €51.00 ($59.30) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €59.40 ($69.07) price target on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €72.10 ($83.84) price target on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Fresenius SE & Co KGaA presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €55.97 ($65.08).

Shares of FRA:FRE opened at €46.34 ($53.88) on Friday. Fresenius SE & Co KGaA has a 1 year low of €60.16 ($69.95) and a 1 year high of €80.00 ($93.02). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €49.40 and its 200-day moving average price is €46.38.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed segments. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products for patients with chronic kidney failure.

