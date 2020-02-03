DZ Bank Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1)

DZ Bank restated their neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DB1. Deutsche Bank set a €160.00 ($186.05) price target on Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €165.00 ($191.86) price target on Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Independent Research set a €150.00 ($174.42) target price on Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays set a €150.00 ($174.42) price objective on Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €139.65 ($162.38) target price on Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €142.30 ($165.46).

Get Deutsche Boerse alerts:

Shares of DB1 opened at €148.85 ($173.08) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.90. Deutsche Boerse has a 52-week low of €108.50 ($126.16) and a 52-week high of €146.50 ($170.35). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €143.11 and a 200 day moving average price of €137.28. The company has a market capitalization of $26.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33.

Deutsche Boerse Company Profile

Deutsche Börse Aktiengesellschaft operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Eurex, Xetra, Clearstream, and Market Data + Services. The Eurex segment engages in the electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

Read More: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Boerse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Boerse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.