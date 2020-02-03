Eagle Capital Management LLC Has $6.63 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Eagle Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,560 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 3.5% of Eagle Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 29,161.0% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $57,543,000 after purchasing an additional 16,838,124 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,041,509 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,144,877,000 after purchasing an additional 302,917 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,019,253 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,139,892,000 after purchasing an additional 267,009 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,844,434 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,428,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,320,034 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,191,529,000 after purchasing an additional 494,862 shares in the last quarter. 60.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total value of $9,639,799.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,170,677 shares in the company, valued at $301,788,823.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. New Street Research upgraded shares of Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group set a $355.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Nomura lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.55.

Apple stock opened at $309.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,356.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.56 and a twelve month high of $327.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $300.66 and a 200-day moving average of $247.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 13.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.90%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

