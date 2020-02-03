Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) Shares Purchased by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) by 104.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,569 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Eastgroup Properties were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Eastgroup Properties during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 27.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastgroup Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastgroup Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastgroup Properties alerts:

EGP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $145.00 target price on shares of Eastgroup Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eastgroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eastgroup Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

EGP stock opened at $136.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.74. Eastgroup Properties Inc has a 12 month low of $101.48 and a 12 month high of $138.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $133.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is a boost from Eastgroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Eastgroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 64.24%.

About Eastgroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Featured Article: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastgroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastgroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.