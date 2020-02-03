Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.26-3.26 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.256-6.256 billion.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ESALY opened at $75.32 on Monday. Eisai has a 52-week low of $48.52 and a 52-week high of $86.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Eisai from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eisai presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $85.00.

Eisai Company Profile

Eisai Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and import and export of pharmaceuticals. It develops Fycompa, an antiepileptic drug in the neurology area that is approved as an adjunctive therapy for partial-onset seizures in Japan, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company is also approved for use as monotherapy for the treatment of partial onset seizures in the United States; and as an adjunctive therapy for primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures in Japan, the United States, Europe, and Asia.

