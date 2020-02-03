Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Receives News Sentiment Score of 1.11

Headlines about Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Electronic Arts earned a media sentiment score of 1.11 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the game software company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the headlines that may have effected Electronic Arts’ analysis:

EA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from to in a research note on Friday. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Friday. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts to and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.88.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $107.92 on Monday. Electronic Arts has a 12 month low of $78.00 and a 12 month high of $114.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $31.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.93.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The game software company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.26. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 54.01% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Electronic Arts will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.06, for a total transaction of $499,512.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,975 shares in the company, valued at $8,546,938.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total transaction of $2,018,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,018,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,073 shares of company stock valued at $8,838,884 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

