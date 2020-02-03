Emerald Advisers LLC Acquires Shares of 1,233 Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA)

Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the third quarter worth $30,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 109.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 35.5% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DEA. SunTrust Banks downgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James downgraded Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of NYSE:DEA opened at $24.21 on Monday. Easterly Government Properties Inc has a 12-month low of $17.20 and a 12-month high of $24.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 269.03, a PEG ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $57.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 million. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 0.57%. The company’s revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties Inc will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.51, for a total transaction of $211,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,421,859.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

