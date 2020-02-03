Emerald Advisers LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Emerald Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ:OSTK) by 70.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,356 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Overstock.com were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OSTK. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the third quarter valued at about $107,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 58.0% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 856.4% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 23,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 26,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $177,000. 49.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Overstock.com from $48.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Overstock.com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.67.

NASDAQ:OSTK opened at $8.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.51. Overstock.com Inc has a one year low of $6.57 and a one year high of $29.75. The company has a market capitalization of $286.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 2.19.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $347.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.21 million. Overstock.com had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a negative return on equity of 65.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.55) EPS.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail and tZERO segments. The company offers furniture; and home décor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; Pet Adoptions, a free service and portal to display pets available for adoption; and Overstock Hotels, a portal that enables customers to search and book properties within its Website.

