Empirical Finance LLC Boosts Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 113.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,857 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 10,559 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 0.8% of Empirical Finance LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth $37,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 48.9% in the second quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 521 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 531 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Microsoft from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $155.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cleveland Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.73.

MSFT stock opened at $170.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,298.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.23. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $102.35 and a 12-month high of $174.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.99.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 33.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.01, for a total transaction of $360,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 118,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,129,125.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

