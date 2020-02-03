Essex Financial Services Inc. Acquires 200 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Waste Management in the third quarter worth $508,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 10.5% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 56,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,466,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Waste Management by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Greystone Managed Investments Inc. lifted its position in Waste Management by 12.5% in the third quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc. now owns 75,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,633,000 after purchasing an additional 8,341 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 3.4% in the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 18,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. 72.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at $1,551,984. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 3,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.97, for a total value of $350,443.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,224,159.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,064 shares of company stock valued at $1,006,361 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on WM shares. Bank of America cut Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $125.00 target price on Waste Management and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. CIBC started coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.42.

Waste Management stock opened at $121.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.37. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.48 and a 52-week high of $123.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.60.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

