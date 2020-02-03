Essex Financial Services Inc. Decreases Stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Essex Financial Services Inc. reduced its position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,453 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Nike were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nike in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nike in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Nike by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 295,776 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 145,904 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Nike during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Nike during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Nike from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Consumer Edge started coverage on Nike in a research note on Friday, December 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised Nike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $136.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Nike from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Nike from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.22.

In other news, insider Elliott Hill sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $9,225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of Nike stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $892,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 436,916 shares of company stock valued at $43,122,614 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nike stock opened at $96.30 on Monday. Nike Inc has a 1 year low of $77.07 and a 1 year high of $105.62. The firm has a market cap of $149.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.24 and a 200 day moving average of $92.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Nike had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

