Essex Financial Services Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Essex Financial Services Inc. cut its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,036 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Target by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,190,753 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $341,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,072 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Target by 113.2% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,040,719 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $111,263,000 after purchasing an additional 552,639 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 13,471.0% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 469,148 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,660,000 after purchasing an additional 465,691 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Target by 4,016.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 320,369 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $34,251,000 after purchasing an additional 312,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 230.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 325,360 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $41,714,000 after purchasing an additional 226,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Buckingham Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target (up from $131.00) on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Target from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.14.

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,274 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total transaction of $277,882.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,596,675.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 6,630 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $842,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TGT opened at $110.74 on Monday. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.07 and a fifty-two week high of $130.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $122.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.76. The company has a market capitalization of $56.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.56.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The firm had revenue of $18.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

