Essex Financial Services Inc. Grows Stake in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,056 shares of the energy giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Exelon by 117.6% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 555 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the third quarter worth $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 77.5% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 678 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the third quarter worth $51,000. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exelon alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Exelon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Exelon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Exelon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.08.

NYSE EXC opened at $47.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.12 and a 200 day moving average of $46.14. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $43.42 and a 1 year high of $51.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy giant reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 46.47%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.