Essex Financial Services Inc. Grows Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 37.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $125.37 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $125.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.84. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $103.16 and a 1 year high of $129.32.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.