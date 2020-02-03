Essex Financial Services Inc. Grows Stock Position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 29.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the third quarter valued at $63,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the third quarter valued at $96,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 486.0% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the third quarter valued at $174,000. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:IAC opened at $243.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.90. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52-week low of $201.50 and a 52-week high of $278.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $254.38 and a 200 day moving average of $237.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.56.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IAC/InterActiveCorp news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 4,000 shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.38, for a total transaction of $1,009,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,203,270 in the last three months. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IAC shares. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $313.00 price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine cut IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.10.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

