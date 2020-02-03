Essex Financial Services Inc. Has $270,000 Stock Position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oldfather Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $569,000. CCG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Mondelez International by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 96,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,338,000 after purchasing an additional 6,874 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,117,000. Finally, Pavion Blue Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,907,000. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $57.38 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.20. The firm has a market cap of $82.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.50. Mondelez International Inc has a 52-week low of $44.00 and a 52-week high of $59.43.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

Several research firms recently commented on MDLZ. BidaskClub cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.27.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

