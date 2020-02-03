Essex Financial Services Inc. Has $498,000 Holdings in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 118.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AWK. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,396,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,786,029,000 after acquiring an additional 827,507 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $699,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 29,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,446,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AWK opened at $136.20 on Monday. American Water Works Company Inc has a 1 year low of $93.44 and a 1 year high of $137.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.62 billion, a PE ratio of 38.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.61%.

Several research firms recently commented on AWK. Janney Montgomery Scott raised their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $121.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a price objective (up from ) on shares of American Water Works in a report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of American Water Works from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. American Water Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

