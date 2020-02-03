Essex Financial Services Inc. Has $520,000 Stock Position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY)

Essex Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NLY. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 135.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 113.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. 53.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.86.

Shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH stock opened at $9.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.59 and its 200 day moving average is $9.14. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 1 year low of $8.07 and a 1 year high of $10.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.25%. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

In related news, Director John H. Schaefer bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.21 per share, with a total value of $92,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 87,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,819.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

