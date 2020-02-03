Essex Financial Services Inc. Increases Stake in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN)

Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,591 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 324 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the third quarter worth $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Unilever by 216.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Unilever by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Unilever by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Unilever in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. 8.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unilever alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UN shares. HSBC lowered Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Redburn Partners restated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Liberum Capital raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Shares of UN stock opened at $58.28 on Monday. Unilever NV has a 52-week low of $52.94 and a 52-week high of $63.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.27 and its 200 day moving average is $59.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $99.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.44.

Unilever Profile

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever NV (NYSE:UN).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.